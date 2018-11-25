Motorcycle accident during Toy Run event delays traffic on I-10

(WLOX) - Police are redirecting traffic after an accident on I-10 near the 34-mile marker took place in front of the Gulfport Premium Outlets Mall.
The accident involved a motorcycle believed to be traveling with the Asgard Motorcycle Club. A witness told WLOX one of the motorcycle riders was knocked off her motorcycle and rolled into oncoming highway traffic. Sheriff deputies are sending help and have traffic moving in one lane going eastbound.
Police are on scene. The area should be avoided, if possible.
