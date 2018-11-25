Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival exceeds expectations

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Holiday cheer is filling the air as the Harbor Lights Winter Festival is now in full swing! The popular lights display made its opening debut Saturday, November 24 after being delayed a day due to weather.
Many locals and residents attend the festival every year making it a family tradition. This year, a woman and her friend came all the way from Meridian after seeing the display in the Hallmark movie, Christmas in Mississippi to attend the festival.
There are many different features and things for participants to do at the festival including a heated trolley tour, rides, and food and merchandise vendors.
Participants can even bring their dogs into the park. However, dogs must be small in size, well behaved, on a leash, and owners must be able to pick up after them.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and close at 9:30 p.m. but the shoe doesn’t end until 10:30 p.m. The festival runs until December 30th.
