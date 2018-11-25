A few storms are possible today

It was another foggy morning! After the fog clears, our eyes will turn to a cold front approaching us from the west. This will help to spark some showers and possibly a few storms late this morning into the afternoon. If we get enough instability in the atmosphere, one or two storms could become strong. Highs today will range in the upper 60s and low 70.
Some showers and cloud cover will linger this evening. After the cold front passes, it will be much cooler on Monday morning. Lows will drop into the upper 40s and highs will struggle to reach the mid 50s during the day. It will be flat out cold on Tuesday morning with lows in the mid 30s. Some areas inland may hit freezing. Highs during the day will warm into the mid 50s.
With more sunshine, highs will rebound near 60 on Wednesday. We’ll be in the mid 60s by Thursday with a few showers possible.
