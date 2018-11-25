Courthouse Road construction just a small bump in the road for business

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - There wasn’t the roar of crowd noise that businesses along Courthouse Road in Gulfport would like to hear. The Courthouse Road construction project was to be completed Thanksgiving Day, but has been delayed until the second week of December.
As a result, merchants aren’t well positioned to take advantage of the early holiday shoppers, but Brenda Prestwood of Sadie Jane’s Wreaths and Gifts doesn’t blame the construction crews.
“You know, you can’t control the weather,” she said. “And these poor men out there trying to work in this and the traffic, the weather. They’ve had to dodge a lot of things and face a lot of detours themselves.”
Ground was broken for work to begin on Courthouse Road in June last year, and construction started later that month.
The original agreement between the city and Jay Bearden Construction called for the work to be completed in 211 working days.
Business on Small Business Saturday was not up to par, but Prestwood attributed that to something other than road problems.
“I blame that on the turkey day,” Prestwood said. “You know, people are tired; they were shopping yesterday. They are kind of laid back today. So, gives us time to catch up on some orders.”
McKinsey Hendry wasn’t going to be deterred from her shopping.
“You know, certainly for passing through it may be something of a deterrent,” she said. “But for me, for these shops, these are one-of-a-kind places, so it doesn’t really deter me from coming to the places I need to visit and to buy things from.”
It’s a theme echoed by Mark and Lisa Davis.
“Those that may not be familiar with Courthouse Road and what’s going on, they probably would turn around,” she said. “But I think the locals for the most part, they are prepared, they know what they’re in for, so we just kind of have a little patience.”
The construction has had a little effect Saturday and through the year and a half process, but Ferrell Alman, owner of S.F. Alman, Ltd., is not worried.
“Luckily in 35 years of business, people know where I am, they know what I have, they know they need it,” he said. “They’re going to come shop with me, and they’ll find a way to get to me.”
