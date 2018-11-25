Admirals, Red Rebels roll in Harrison Central Thanksgiving Shoot-Out

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - After losing their first game of the season earlier on Thanksgiving week, Gulfport respond with a default win over Baldwin County and a blowout victory over Crystal Springs, winning 70-46 in Harrison Central’s annual Thanksgiving Shoot-Out.
Dontae Jackson led the Admirals with 16 points, Deon Drake dropped 14 and Omar Christian had 11. Gulfport improves to 5-1 and play Tuesday at Pascagoula.
The host team, Harrison Central, took the court right after and completely overwhelmed Loranger High, beating the Wolves by 52 points for a 80-28 victory. Red Rebels host Faith Academy at home Tuesday.
