Small businesses cash in on holiday shoppers

Ocean Springs, MS (WLOX) - After the rush for Black Friday deals comes a more laid back approach to holiday shopping.
Downtown Ocean Springs is known as a popular shopping spot, but on Small Business Saturday, the shoppers feel like they're doing more than just spending money.
"Very important for Ocean Springs," said Eddy Saunders. "It is what this place is all about is the small shops here."
At Marina Cottage Soap Company, owner Vanessa Mueller and her team prepared for this day they all year.
“For us, it’s our time to shine,” Mueller said. “It’s our Super Bowl. We’ve worked hard all year round for this.”
For her, shopping at small businesses just means more to the community.
"When you buy local, it stays local," Mueller said. "So the money that I get here today will go to other businesses within the community. That just keeps that cycle going."
At Poppy’s Unique Gifts on Washington Avenue, people took advantage of great deals that helped them get into the holiday spirit. Owner Gayle Jones said Small Business Saturday is an opportunity for downtown shops to show off.
“Because it’s nationwide, it encourages people to come downtown and see what downtown has to offer,” Jones said. “So for us, it’s just one of those wonderful things.”
Some, like Taunya Hayes, prefer the intimate setting of small shops over the big box stores.
“I didn’t go out for Black Griday,” Hayes said. "I come for small businesses and support my community. I did no shopping for yesterday. "
She thinks it also gives people a chance to connect on a personal level.
"I think it's great," Hayes said. "It brings people in from the local community that supports them and helps us all get to know each other."
Mueller believes days like Small Business Saturday strengthen the community as a whole.
“It brings a lot of much needed income into small businesses,” Mueller said. “We’re not the big box stores. We don’t want to be big box stores. We’re mom and pop shops who have worked tireless hours to create products for those to purchase that helps to fuel our own economy.”
