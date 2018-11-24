Small Business Saturday has big sales on the Coast

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, MS (WLOX) - November 24th celebrates small businesses across the country through Small Business Saturday, one of the biggest shopping days for small businesses everywhere.
Every year, Small Business Saturday is held on the Saturday after Thanksgiving to encourage shoppers to support local and smaller businesses in the area.
“This is our Superbowl. We’ve got sales galore. We’ve got actually lots of different events going on. We have a pop up going on in the store,” said Vanessa Mueller shop owner of Marina Cottage Soap Company in Ocean Springs .
Mueller says this day is not just about local and small businesses, but also the community they are in.
“This is huge. If you purchase small and local, the money stays in the community. So, it helps everyone out. When you buy from us, it might be paying someone’s tuition in my family," she explained.
And if you think Small Business Saturday doesn’t make a difference to smaller businesses, think again.
“You don’t understand the volume that it actually does for us down here. Again, it’s our Superbowl. It’s what we love to do,” Mueller exclaimed.
