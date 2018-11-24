Poplarville beat East Central in ‘Hornet Bowl II’ to punch state title ticket, Picayune’s season ends to West Jones

HURLEY, MS (WLOX) - Just like East Central did last year in front of Poplarville’s home crowd, Poplarville came into Hurley looking for revenge and their aggressive play helped them take back the 4A South State crown and punch their ticket into the Class 4A state championship as they beat East Central 33-17.
The ‘Hornet Bowl’ has seen it’s fair share of star running backs. East Central’s “Touchdown” Tony Brown and Poplarville’s Austin Bolton in 2017. On Friday night, Poplarville junior running back Chase Shears said he’s got next. Shears shredded East Central’s stout defense with eight carries for 180 yards and two touchdowns as well as one reception for 40 yards and another score. The victory broke an 808-day home win streak for East Central.
Poplarville will face Louisville at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 1st at Southern Miss M.M. Roberts Stadium in the MHSAA 4A state championship.
PICAYUNE, MS (WLOX) - The Maroon Tide had their hands full with West Jones' passing game as Picayune’s 2018 season came to a close Friday night, falling to the Mustangs at home 21-13 in the Class 5A South State championship.
Jortin Raine, the Tide’s senior running back, led the way with 35 carries for 139 yards. Picayune ends the season with an 11-4 record.
