Poplarville beat East Central in ‘Hornet Bowl II’ to punch state title ticket, Picayune’s season ends to West Jones

The ‘Hornet Bowl’ has seen it’s fair share of star running backs. East Central’s “Touchdown” Tony Brown and Poplarville’s Austin Bolton in 2017. On Friday night, Poplarville junior running back Chase Shears said he’s got next. Shears shredded East Central’s stout defense with eight carries for 180 yards and two touchdowns as well as one reception for 40 yards and another score. The victory broke an 808-day home win streak for East Central.