Last day to place absentee vote for midterm runoff election

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - If you will not be able to vote this Tuesday for the midterm runoff election, Saturday is the last day for voters to place an absentee vote.
To help voters make the deadline, circuit clerks offices around South Mississippi will be open today from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Two circuit courts will be available for residents in Harrison County. The Gulfport office is located at 1801 23rd Avenue. The Biloxi office is located at 730 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.
For more information about the November 27 midterm runoff election, visit here.
