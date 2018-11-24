Houston Texans founder and owner McNair dies at 81

Not exactly. Osweiler struggled and his name was added to a long list of quarterbacks who couldn't help the owner get the title he so longed for. Osweiler was benched late in the 2016 season before getting his job back (through injury to his replacement) in time for the playoffs. But he threw three interceptions in a loss to New England in the divisional round, and Houston had seen enough and shipped him to Cleveland a few months later.