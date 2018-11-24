Foggy this morning, but sun returns this afternoon

Dense fog has covered South Mississippi this morning, so it’s important to take it slow if you’re going to be driving. By mid-morning, much of the fog will be clearing out of the way. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with highs in the low 70s.
More fog could develop late tonight into Sunday. Lows will start off in the low 50s, but we’ll be back in the low 70s in the afternoon. More cloud cover is expected on Sunday, with a few showers and storms. This is all thanks to a cold front passing through that evening.
After the front passes, lows on Monday morning will drop into the 40s. Highs on Monday will remain in the 50s. It will get down right chilly on Tuesday morning as temperatures drop into the 30s. We’ll remain in the upper 50s for highs on Tuesday afternoon.
