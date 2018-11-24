Coast shoppers cram the stores for Black Friday sales

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - ‘Tis the shopping season, and Black Friday is the epicenter of retail frenzy.
For many, navigating traffic jams from both cars and people are all part of the holiday experience, and when business is good, everybody is happy.
“A lot of people just like to come be with their families, spend time out, and spending money doesn’t hurt either,” said Myrik Johnson of Banana Republic at Gulfport Premium Outlets. “It’s Christmas present shopping, and they kind of like getting a jump on the game. A lot of people wait to the last minute, but a lot of people do all their shopping right now.”
Seventy one percent of the estimated 164 million shoppers for the Thanksgiving holiday period will shop on Black Friday, and the lines never seem to end.
After years of working on this day, Suzanne Gowland of New Orleans now gets to join a family tradition.
“My daughter-in-law and her mom and my granddaughter come every year, and I am unfortunately working,” she said. “So, now, I have the opportunity to have the day off, and I’m coming shopping with them today.”
Her first experience has been a good one.
“It’s been a great experience so far,” Gowland said. “The crowds haven't been terrible. All the people in the stores, the retail people have been so friendly.”
For Latresha Estes, this day is pretty much all about her daughter.
“My daughter wanted to come shopping, so we came out shopping to let her get whatever she needed to get from the store,” she said. “All through the year, I shop. It’s just not this one day, but all through the year. But this is the busiest day, so, yeah, we get out and get our Christmas shopping in.”
It’s a tradition for Krystal Sellers as well. She lives in Louisiana and her sister lives in Florida. So, they just meet in Mississippi to shop.
“I do most of it today because I don’t have my children with me like hanging all over me looking at my bag,” she said. “And if I can’t get something today I may buy it on Cyber Monday online, and then I can have a month to wrap everything after I buy it today.”
