Biloxi man accused of taking over $1,000 in cash, credit cards
By Annie Johnson | November 24, 2018 at 12:02 PM CST - Updated November 24 at 12:02 PM

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Biloxi police arrested 35-year-old Justin Johnson of Biloxi Saturday for felony Grand Larceny and Credit Card Fraud.

Police say Johnson is accused of taking more than $1,000 worth of cash, credit cards, and merchandise from an acquaintance’s residence in September 2018. One of the stolen credit cards was used at the Edgewater Mall for purchases over $200.

Johnson’s bond was set at $35,000. He was taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

