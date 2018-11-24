Biloxi man accused of taking over $1,000 in cash, credit cards

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Biloxi police arrested 35-year-old Justin Johnson of Biloxi Saturday for felony Grand Larceny and Credit Card Fraud.
Police say Johnson is accused of taking more than $1,000 worth of cash, credit cards, and merchandise from an acquaintance’s residence in September 2018. One of the stolen credit cards was used at the Edgewater Mall for purchases over $200.
Johnson’s bond was set at $35,000. He was taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.
