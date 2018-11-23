Thanksgiving Day brings out holiday shoppers on Coast

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Thanksgiving tradition has gone beyond the dinner table. Now, shopping is on the menu for millions across the country and in South Mississippi, and stores - both big and small - are collecting the rewards.
Big retailer J.C. Penney put on a show, and the crowd came.
“It’s a good time to get out,” said Patrick Hall as he stood in line outside. “Beautiful sky. Beautiful weather. Lots of nice people.”
They also put out the sales.
Pamela Church has been shopping on Thanksgiving Day for years.
“Me and my girls just enjoy it,” she said. “The boys go hunting, and we come shopping.”
It’s not always about the necessities.
“We get what we want, and we bring it to the car, and then we come back and get stuff we don’t need,” she said. “So, we have plenty for the holidays.”
The National Retail Federation expects 164 million people will be shopping over the Thanksgiving holiday all the way to Cyber Monday.
Black Friday is still the biggest shopping day, attracting about 71 percent of those shoppers. That includes some who are here with stipulations, like Gary Gibson.
“Well, if I can find a TV, so I can watch the football game, yeah. All these great buys and all, but, football’s my one,” he said.
Tim Robertson also had his preferences.
“Good question. I should not be here on Thanksgiving,” he said with a laugh. “And today’s my birthday at the same time, but my significant other drug me out here. I think I should be at home eating.”
The crowds weren’t just at the big box stores. Bella Rose Boutique had people lined up for some special deals.
Michael Holliman and family were right up front to get 50 percent off and a $50 gift card, but they didn’t have to give up anything to do it.
“We still enjoy the common family traditions of a home-cooked meal,” he said. “We just eat a little bit earlier, and I enjoy the one-one-one time with my wife and with the family back here.”
When all is done, the National Retail Federation estimates that about 34 million people will have shopped on Thanksgiving Day.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.