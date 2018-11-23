Military members treated to Home Away From Home for Thanksgiving

D’IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) - Our military members on the coast were not forgotten on Thursday as 15 basic training graduates stationed at Keesler Air Force Base were treated to a Home Away from Home Thanksgiving in D’Iberville.
It was all thanks to Larry and Irene McIntosh. The couple has been doing Home Away From Home for 15 years, and they do it every year.
Those who are stationed on the Coast but far away from home get the chance to receive food and fellowship in a home environment on Thanksgiving. The McIntoshes also enjoy meeting new people.
“Our goal for today is that these guys and gals will have an opportunity to spend quality time from each other. Most of them just got here from basic, and this is an opportunity for them to build relationship to go with them the rest of their careers,” said Irene McIntosh.
“It’s been really nice because you get to know people from the town and from the squadron that you might not get to know, and it’s nice,” said Shea Abraham, who is stationed at KAFB and originally from Wayne, Nebraska.
The gang played Monopoly and cribbage, and also posed with the turkey for turkey selfies.
