McGriff not returning to Ole Miss football staff

OXFORD, MS (WLBT) - The University of Mississippi head football coach Matt Luke announced in a release Friday that defensive coordinator Wesley McGriff would not be returning with the football staff.
“I want to thank Wesley for his hard work and dedication to Ole Miss,” said Luke. “Despite the challenges his unit faced this season, we can be better on that side of the ball, and I determined new leadership is needed.”
McGriff, a 29-year-old coaching veteran, spent the past two seasons as the team’s defensive coordinator.
It marked his second term in Oxford, after serving as co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach in 2012.
Luke will address the media on Tuesday, November 27 at 3:30 p.m., as part of a season wrap-up.
