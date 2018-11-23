Heated Senate campaign enters final days

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -This coming Tuesday, the eyes of the nation will be focused on Mississippi, and you have the chance to cast your ballot in the last U.S. senate race in the country. We take a look at some of the issues, from the perspective of the candidates themselves and the people who could be voting for them.
Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith and democrat Mike Espy square off in three days. Issues include immigration reform and trade wars. The highlight so far, charges and counter charges, Espy taking money from an African despot, according to Hyde-Smith.
“He has been hired by a foreign dictator to the tune of $750,000 to be paid and this man, this week, is on trial for crimes against humanity," she said.
Espy had an answer.
“Once I got into it, I found out how really how bad the guy was, I really did,” he said. “And so I wrote him, I resigned. I terminated that contract, the challenger explained.”
Espy hit back on Hyde-Smith about her comments on attending a public hanging and voter suppression.
“You’ve got companies like Walmart, that today said her comments do not reflect the values of their company and they do not reflect the values of our state," he said.
Hyde-Smith also had an answer.
“I also recognize that this comment was twisted, and it was turned into a weapon to be used against me, a political weapon used for nothing but personal and political gain," she said.
Then there are voters like Nicholas Saucier, who had his own concerns.
“Jobs and the economy could be a lot better. Infrastructure and definitely the schools and education. Schools used to be great around here. They all used to be blue ribbon, and it’s kind of gone down over the past ten years since I graduated," Saucier said.
Small business owner Jonathan Maisano had one thing he wants to see done by the candidates.
“I think of one of the main things is how do all political parties learn to work with small businesses being the backbone of the country. How can we all work together to support communities," he said.
Hyde-Smith was not afraid to play her Trump card, President Trump that is.
“The President of the United States is coming to Mississippi to campaign on my behalf," she said.
Keeping America safe is on Espy’s mind.
“If you’re on the no fly list, if you can’t even get on a plane, then you probably shouldn’t own a gun without careful vetting.”
So now, the final decision is up to you, the voters of Mississippi.
The polls open Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Watch WLOX for complete election night coverage both on-air and online.
