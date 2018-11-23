Driver in fatal Pearl River Co. wreck had previous DUI arrests

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - One of the drivers who died in a Thursday crash in Pearl River County had prior arrests on her record.
The five-vehicle crash happened around 10:26 a.m. on Interstate 59 near mile marker 39.
Mississippi Highway Patrol said 48-year-old Shelley E. Rose of Asheville, NC, was driving in the wrong lane when she crashed head-on into a car driven by 23-year-old Jada Bright of Picayune. After hitting Bright’s Saturn, the Dodge Caravan Rose was driving went on to crash head-on with a Nissan Altima driven by 45-year-old Evans Vincent of Alberville, AL.
Rose, Bright and Evans all died from injuries received in the crash.
Rose was arrested Tuesday in Lauderdale County on a charge of DUI 4th offense. She was bonded out later that day.
Records show Rose was then arrested the next day in Jones County on a charge of public drunkenness, again released later that day.
A 2011 Honda CRV crashed into the Saturn, causing the CRV to roll over into the woods. Then, a 2007 Toyota Tundra drove through the accident scene, crashing into several pieces of debris. Both drivers of the CRV and Tundra, as well as two passengers in the CRV, were taken to Forrest General Hospital with minor injuries.
Capt. Johnny Poulos with Mississippi Highway Patrol said troopers are still trying to figure out why Rose was driving on the wrong side of the road.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.