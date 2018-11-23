Black Friday shopping looks mostly dry

It has been another chilly morning in South Mississippi. Temperatures have started off in the 40s, but we’ll warm up into the upper 60s this afternoon. Black Friday shopping this morning looks dry, and only a few isolated showers are expected this afternoon. Most of the rain will hold off until late tonight into Saturday morning. We’ll see scattered showers and possibly a few storms.
Shortly after the sunrise, the rain will be clearing out. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon with highs in the low 70s.
Sunday will be even warmer with temperatures in the mid 70s. A cold front will move in late in the day, bringing scattered showers. After the front passes, it will be much cooler. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the upper 50s. Lows by Tuesday could be in the 30s.
