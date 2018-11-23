Bay St. Louis family feeds community in decades-long Thanksgiving tradition

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) - More than 30 years ago, members of one Bay St. Louis family began dedicating their Thanksgiving to spreading positivity in the community, one plate at a time.
When it comes to feeding more than 800 people, it takes a village. The Kelly family has served the people of Bay St. Louis for more than three decades but not without help.
“This year we have so many volunteers who have been coming for so long, who we’ve kind of grown up with," said Julianna Cagley, a member of the Kelly family.
The American Legion Hall buzzed with energy as volunteers cooked, cleaned and passed out food. Some people took time out of their holiday to take part in the labor of love.
Jeanne Orgery-Young and her daughter came to visit Bay St. Louis from out of town. She said she felt inspired to lend a hand when she learned about the work the Kellys do.
“We just wanted to come over here and help any way we can and just make someone’s Thanksgiving a brighter Thanksgiving," she said.
The warm and inviting environment keeps people coming back year after year.
“I love that they are letting all types of people come and eat here today. It’s for people that might be lonely, or people who don’t have as much as they need, or people who have plenty and just need a place to eat,” said Katherin Marett, a volunteer.
Cagley said the family is grateful that the event has thrived for so long. She expressed hope that this act of kindness continues for generations to come.
“I’m so thankful, really, for everyone that’s here today. All the volunteers, all the people eating with us. I mean, it’s such a great feeling for our community.”
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.