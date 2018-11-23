Back to the polls: What to expect Nov. 27 in the midterm runoff

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Across the state, voters will head back to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 27, to vote in the midterm runoff election.
The most talked about race is the showdown for the senatorial seat between Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democrat Mike Espy. Their names will appear on ballots across the state for the Special Senate seat. In South Mississippi, four runoff races will be held for judicial seats.
WHO WILL BE ON THE BALLOT
Harrison, Hancock, and Stone counties:
- Mike Dickinson and Anna Ward Sukmann will face off for a County Court judge seat that was previously held by Margaret Alfonso. Alfonso is challenging incumbent Sandy Steckler for a seat on the Chancery Court.
Jackson, George, and Greene counties:
- Tanya Hasbrouck and Ashlee Trehern will face off for a chancery court seat.
- An unincorporated area of Jackson County outside of Gautier will vote on one Pascagoula Gautier School Board trustee. The two candidates vying for that seat are Kleon Irving and Daniel Marks.
POLL INFORMATION
Where To Go: Voters should go to the same polls they went to on Nov. 6. If you did not vote on Nov. 6 and aren’t sure which poll to go to, you can find your polling location by entering your address here: http://www.sos.ms.gov/pollinglocator/default.aspx
When To Go: Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Any voter in line at 7 p.m. is entitled to cast a ballot.
Are You Registered? If you have not registered to vote, the deadline to do so has passed. Check here to see if you’re registered to vote in Mississippi: https://www.msegov.com/sos/voter_registration/amiregistered/Search
DO’S AND DON’TS OF GOING TO THE POLLS
DO Bring a Photo ID: Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot. An affidavit ballot may be counted if the voter provides an acceptable form of photo identification to the Circuit Clerk’s Office within five business days after the election. For more information, visit www.msvoterID.ms.gov.
DO NOT Campaign: It is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property.
DO NOT Loiter: The polling places should be clear for 30 feet from every entrance of all people except elections officials, voters waiting to vote, or authorized poll watchers.
DO wear appropriate attire: Mississippi does not allow T-shirts, buttons or stickers with candidates' names or pictures on them within 150 feet of the polling center.
For more information about the election, including a sample ballot, visit the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office.
