19-year-old Yorkshire Terrier retires from 'The Nutcracker'

In this undated photo provided by Festival Ballet Providence, Misha Djuric, the ballet company's artistic director, holds Archie, his Yorkshire Terrier, who has performed in more than 125 performances of "The Nutcracker." Festival Ballet Providence has announced that its beloved 19-year-old Nutcracker dog is retiring from the stage. The company plans auditions for the next Nutcracker dog on Dec. 2, 2018, at their studios on Hope Street, in Providence, R.I. (Dylan Giles/Festival Ballet Providence via AP) (AP)