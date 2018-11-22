Woman arrested after fleeing from police with kids in the car

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - A suspect is in custody after leading authorities on a police chase that spanned two counties.
The chase began Thursday morning in Harrison County, ending around 10:30 a.m. in Pascagoula between the Singing River Bridge and the Gautier Bridge. Two small children were in the vehicle during the chase. Authorities at the scene tell us the children belong to the suspect.
Officers with Biloxi, Ocean Springs, Gautier, and Pascagoula police departments chased the woman’s car along Highway 90, diverting traffic to keep other drivers on the road safe.
No information is known yet about the suspect. WLOX has reached out to law enforcement and will update this story once more details are known.
Watch WLOX tonight to see video of the woman being led away in handcuffs.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.