WLOX Editorial: Shop local this holiday season

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Consumer confidence has retailers stocking up as we kick off the holiday shopping season. The National Retail Federation predicts overall spending will increase by $3.5 billion this November and December to $720 billion.
On average that means each of us will spend $1,007 - 40 more dollars than last year. And on average we will give away the vast majority of that spending in gifts to others. About half of the shoppers will do at least some buying online.
For many local businesses, it’s the make or break time of year. As you spend your dollars, we ask that you consider shopping locally. When you do, your buying helps boost the local economy making a happier holiday season for all. That’s our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.
