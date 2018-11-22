St. Martin win 4th Annual Joe Barlow Invitational

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - Despite a slow start offensively in the first half of play, the St. Martin Yellow Jackets were able to get things going in the second, using defense, complimented by great free throw shooting to beat McGill Toolen 40-32 in their 4th annual Joe Barlow Thanksgiving Invitational.
There was also a third place game scheduled between Gulfport and Baldwin County, but the Tigers were not in attendance when the game tipped off at 4pm Wednesday afternoon. As a result, the Admirals won by default, winning 2-0.
Moss Point, the third coast team featured in the tournament, won the fifth place game Tuesday against Laurel 63-54.
