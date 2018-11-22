Seashore Mission serves Thanksgiving lunch to nearly a hundred people

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Everyday, Seashore Mission serves about 350 meals to those who may not have a home. Thanksgiving day is no different.
Nearly 100 people showed up for some turkey, ham, homemade dressing, green bean casserole and more.
“Most people here don’t have a home,” said Judy Cottrell, director and pastor at Seashore Mission. “They are also very thankful for the meal. They’re thankful for this place that they can come and have showers, laundry, get clothes.”
It was a team effort on Thursday to feed those less fortunate on this holiday. The volunteers pulled out all the stops to make it possible.
Those being served said despite their circumstances, there is a lot to be grateful for.
“I’m thankful that the Lord allowed me to be here to see this year because somewhere in the world someone don’t have what we have. We got a roof over our head, we got food and we got young people out here serving us,” Sylvester said.
