Report: Amtrak train crashes into tractor in Illinois

WYANET, IL (RNN) - An Amtrak train traveling from Chicago to Quincy, IL, on Thursday collided with a tractor on the tracks, according to an area news outlet.
Spokesman Jason Abrams told the News Tribune that one crew member sustained injuries. There had been no reports of any of the 180 passengers getting hurt as a result of the crash, he said.
The train was not derailed but there was damage. The matter is under investigation, News Tribune reported.
Amtrak has not responded to a request for further comment.
