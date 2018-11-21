Public Service Commission charges three telemarketers for no-call violations

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley announced Wednesday that the PSC has charged three telemarketers for violating Mississippi’s No-Call law.
The PSC’s investigation found that these companies made 90 illegal calls to Mississippians. Should these entities be found to have violated the No-Call law, they are subject to a $5,000 per call fine; totaling $450,000.
Notices of alleged violations have been recently filed against the following companies:
- Helios Media
- Prospects DM, Inc.
- Good Life USA
“We are committed to charging every, single predatory telemarketer that violates the No-Call law. Mississippians deserve to have their privacy protected. This action sends a message to these companies and others that if you invade the privacy of our citizens, the PSC is coming after you,” said Commissioner Presley.
Presley encouraged Mississippians to download the PSC’s new smartphone app, which can be found by searching “PSC No-Call” in the iTunes App Store or Google Play Marketplace. The app allows citizens to immediately report calls to the PSC from their cell phones. Also, landline phones can be registered at www.psc.state.ms.us or by calling Commissioner Presley’s office at 1-800-637-7722
