Piece of Biloxi history uncovered under Howard Ave.

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Work on the Howard Ave. restoration project in Biloxi turned up a piece of history. While digging up pavement, crews discovered an old trolley line running down Howard Ave.
Construction workers estimated the tracks were about three feet under the pavement surface. They're now digging the tracks up to make way for the new planned brick surface.
“It’s pretty tough pulling it up. It doesn’t just break easy,” said Odell Cuevas, F&F Construction crew. “These rails are pretty tough. This stuff is thick, and it wasn’t going anywhere for a long time.”
The new brick is already in place on Howard Avenue between Reynoir and Lameuse.
The total project is expected to be completed in the first few months of next year.
