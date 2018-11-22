Mississippi probation, parole officers lead outreach project during holiday season

Mississippi (WLOX) - Thanks to different law enforcement agencies within the Mississippi Department of Corrections, many Mississippi families will be able to have a meal for Thanksgiving, as well as clothing, toys and other items for the holidays.
Agents with the Gulfport Probation and Parole Office delivered over 300 pounds of canned goods, and about 30 hams and turkeys to the Gulf Coast Community Ministries. MDOC reports 200 people on supervision helped with the donations. Another 300 pounds of donated canned goods went to the Knights of Columbus several weeks ago.
Probation and Parole Agent Troy A. Carpenter said the office has led the drive for four years, and thousands of pounds of canned goods, hams, and turkeys have been donated to local shelters and homeless assistance food programs.
“We have had a great response this year from everyone who participated. We pick one or two different shelters each year in our area to help spread as much as we can and be fair to everyone,” Carpenter said. “There has been a lot of excitement this year for this.”
Carpenter said the men and women on supervision make donations from their own motivation.
“This is our service project that we do annually,” he said, noting that none of the donation have been from a commercial source.
“We don’t have to ask our supervised people to participate. They look forward to it and are always asking when it will start. They see this as a chance to show they care about their community, and they want to put positive feelings out to everyone,” he said.
Commissioner Pelicia E. Hall said she is proud of the employees for thinking of others.
“I also commend those under our supervision who are helping our agents to serve others,” she said. “This kind of selfless spirit speaks highly of people who are thinking of others regardless of their own life circumstances.”
