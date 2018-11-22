Hundreds of volunteers show up for 29th annual Feed the Needy program

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - It’s a fast paced operation: hundreds of volunteers putting together 2,700 meals for one simple reason.
“We’re giving people who sometimes can’t have the opportunity to get Thanksgiving food, and we’re giving them that, and we’re giving them a warm feeling of love and joy," said Brooklyn Harmon.
The Feed the Needy program has served up thousands and thousands of hot and delicious Thanksgiving meals to the less fortunate in Harrison County.
It's a tradition that's 29 years strong thanks to dedicated volunteers.
“I just love helping other people. I love serving. That’s my gift. I serve other people," said Jeannie Tucker.
Some people just can’t seem to stay away.
“It’s almost like an adrenaline rush. You know, you do it one time for Thanksgiving, come back for Christmas, next thing you know you’re doing it for 14 years," said Hubert Yarbrough.
First timers quickly realize that giving up just a bit of their Thanksgiving is a small price to pay to make the holiday a little brighter for someone else.
“It’s just the right thing to do. We need to get back to being human, being human and mankind, and just spread love to one another. And I believe the world would be a better place if we could just continue to do that," said Tammy McGowan.
Once the meals were packed, it was time to deliver. Margaret Stafford used the morning as a lesson in giving for her children.
“Just reminding them that we give as much as we can and as often as we can. Even when it’s not easy. Even if it means you have to get up a little earlier on a day you don’t have to go to school. That’s kind of the fun part," Stafford said.
The Feed the Needy program also provides meals on Christmas.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.