Gas prices continue to fall with prices as low as $1.98/gallon on the Coast

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - All across South Mississippi, prices at the pump are continuing to fall. The drop comes just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, when many people are hitting the road.
For the past week, prices have been steady, averaging around $2.29/gallon across the state. But here on the Coast, we are seeing prices even lower than that, averaging around $2.10/gallon. Some places are even seeing prices as low $1.98/gallon.
The highest we have seen gas in South Mississippi is in Jackson County, where prices range between $2.18/gallon and $2.41/gallon. In Harrison County, however, the highest we have seen gas is $2.20/gallon, with prices hanging pretty steady between $1.98/gallon and $2.12/gallon.
To see the lowest gas prices near you, make sure to download the WLOX News app. You can search for the lowest prices by clicking on the ‘section’ tab and scrolling down to ‘gas prices.’
