First responders treated to a Thanksgiving meal

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - Police officers, firefighters and paramedics are always on the clock. That clock doesn’t stop just because it’s a holiday. On Thanksgiving, first responders got to enjoy a delicious meal while on duty.
“These folks are awesome. They do this for us every year. We’ve been blessed to have people like this in the community who really look out for us, take care of us," said paramedic Gabriel Shields.
A group of local volunteers and restaurants is making it a little more bearable by offering the free meal to first responders and their families.
“Every time I’m working, they cycle us through here so we can eat,” Shields said. “It means a lot. It really does.”
“We’re at work, you know away from our family,” said Ocean Springs firefighter Tristan Garriga.
They’re enjoying turkey, dressing, macaroni and cheese, seafood pasta, bread pudding, pecan pie and more. You name it, these hard workers are getting a taste of it.
“Dessert was real good," Garriga said. “Turkey was good.”
It’s also a chance to take a break from a hectic day, enjoy your coworkers' company and get to know other first responders.
“You get to know everybody a little bit better. Sit around and eat Thanksgiving," Garriga said.
“My friends and family are out celebrating holidays without us, so it’s good to know that people are thinking about us," Shields said.
For a lot of these first responders, this is the only Thanksgiving meal they will get. And it’s one they’re grateful for.
This is the fifth year for the event. Organizers said they’ll continue it as long as first responders come out and enjoy a meal.
