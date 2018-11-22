Cyclist passes through South Mississippi on one wheel to break world record

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Kurt Osburn has been on the road since last month, cycling across the country to break his own world record. But here’s the kicker: he’s doing it all on one wheel.
Osburn is popping wheelies from California to Florida. He passed through South Mississippi Wednesday, riding on one wheel inside a custom plexiglass trailer outfitted especially for Osburn to use during high wind and rain conditions.
It’s definitely a sight you don’t see every day.
Followed by a RV, Osburn has made his way from Santa Monica, CA, across Arizona and Texas, and through New Orleans' French Quarter. He plans on finishing his trip in Cocoa Beach, FL, on Dec. 1.
Even though he already holds the Guiness world record for the longest continuous bicycle wheelie, Osburn is now setting out to beat his own time. When he set the record, it took him 75 days to ride from California to Florida on one wheel. Now, he hopes to do it just 29 days.
That means he is riding 60 to 70 miles a day, all on one wheel. With time such a crucial factor, Osburn had a custom trailer built to help deflect the wind. The trailer is outfitted with cameras, speakers, and lights.
However, it’s not just about the world record for the cyclist.
“I’m doing it for a good cause. Fit America is a cause to get kids active, get them out exercising, get those kids off screen addiction," said Osburn. “I’m a strength and conditioning coach, and my childhood hero was Jack LaLanne. He’s the one that inspired me to do this crazy endurance event.”
Osburn has also raised money to help children with physical difficulties, a cause he was inspired to help after his brother became a double-amputee. Realizing how limited his brother’s resources were, Osburn raised money to help children who have the same disability. In addition to Fit America, Osburn has also supported charities like Never Say Never Foundation and AMP-Ventures.
Osburn has championed various other causes, as well. When Osburn rode his bike from California to Florida the first time, he did so dressed in the colors of another one of his childhood heroes Evel Knievel, raising money and awareness for Hepatitis C, a disease that the famous daredevil battled until his death.
Osburn is documenting his journey, often stopping to record videos for social media. To follow him, visit his Facebook page HERE.
