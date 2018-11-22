Cyclist passes through South Mississippi on one wheel to break world record

Working the Texas hills. My hard days are coming up into Kerville. They are 7% grades. Looking forward to the pain climbing those. I know what's ahead of me and I smile. I think sometimes people hesitate to face adversity because they are afraid of hard work. Some good advice given to me listening to Joe Rogan podcast was from David Goggins to face your fears head on, and rather than be scared of it just go right at it. Get comfortable being uncomfortable. Don't side step it, blast straight at it!! @jimmykimmellive @jimmykimmel #wheelieacrossamerica #nevergiveup #embracethepain #embracethesuck #joerogan #davidgoggins #hills #texashills #adversity #hardwork #takethebullbythehorns #grinding #worldrecord #greatcause #faceyourfears