Cool Thanksgiving, rain late Friday

Happy Thanksgiving! High pressure is still in control of our weather today so it should be dry and fair. A little upper moisture streaming in from the Gulf will try to bring a few light rain showers to coastal Mississippi, before noon today. However, very dry air in place over coastal Mississippi will likely prevent most of that rain from even affecting us today. This afternoon’s high temperatures will reach the 60s so it’ll be seasonably cool. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with great viewing conditions for November’s full moon. For Friday, it will be overcast with some showers. But, most rain will wait until after sunset maybe until around midnight Friday night. Those showers will be accompanied by a chance for thunderstorms. Rain amounts up to one inch will be possible. Saturday brings a chance for showers before sunrise. Then, skies becoming partly cloudy. Weekend temperatures will be mild with afternoons in the 70s. But, a strong cold front arrives Sunday with a chance for showers. Then, much cooler and drier air moves in on Monday with afternoon highs in the 50s. We may even see the return of frosty mornings by the middle of next week when the temperatures tumble into the 30s.