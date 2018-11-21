WATCH LIVE: Mississippi’s Senatorial Debate with Cindy Hyde-Smith and Mike Espy

JACKSON, MS (WLOX) - Republican U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith and her Democratic challenger, former Secretary of Agriculture Mike Espy, are facing off in their first and only debate. You can watch the debate live beginning at 7pm on WLOX ABC and WLOX.com.
This will be the only chance to see Espy and Hyde-Smith face off before the Nov. 27 runoff election, which will decide who serves out the final two years of Sen. Thad Cochran’s term. Hyde-Smith was appointed to the seat back in April when Cochran announced his retirement. If she wins Tuesday’s runoff, she will become the first woman elected to represent Mississippi in the United States Congress. If Espy is elected, he would become the first African American senator from Mississippi since Reconstruction.
Tonight’s debate is not open to the public and there will be no live audience. WLBT’s Maggie Wade will be the debate moderator. The panelists are Courtney Ann Jackson (WLBT), Geoff Pender (Clarion-Ledger) and Caleb Bedillion (Daily Journal).
- Candidates will each have one hour in the auditorium the day of the event to get familiarized with the room, mic checks, etc.
- Candidates will be allowed to have one staffer in the room during the debate.
- No audience will be in attendance; only the candidates, one staff member, panelists, and personnel from WLBT and Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation will be allowed in the room during the debate.
- Campaigns will have credentialed access to the MFBF building beginning the morning of the debate.
- Both campaigns will have full access to an area of the MFBF building for preparation and viewing.
- No campaign signs will be allowed on MFBF property.
- Candidates may bring notes, pen, etc. to be placed on podium.
- Questions were carefully chosen by the panelists, moderator and other WLBT editorial staff.
- Panelists will rotate questions.
- Candidates will have 2 minutes to answer question and a 1-minute rebuttal will be allowed if needed. Questions will resume after one rebuttal.
- Each candidate will pre-submit one question for their opponent which will be asked by the moderator midway through the panel
- Props and campaign stickers will be prohibited, however lapel pins will be allowed.
- Cell phones prohibited on podium.
- Closing statements by each candidate (order determined by draw) limited to two minutes (4 minutes).
