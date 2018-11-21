WATCH LIVE: Mississippi’s Senatorial Debate with Cindy Hyde-Smith and Mike Espy

This will be the only chance to see Espy and Hyde-Smith face off before the Nov. 27 runoff election, which will decide who serves out the final two years of Sen. Thad Cochran’s term. Hyde-Smith was appointed to the seat back in April when Cochran announced his retirement. If she wins Tuesday’s runoff, she will become the first woman elected to represent Mississippi in the United States Congress. If Espy is elected, he would become the first African American senator from Mississippi since Reconstruction.