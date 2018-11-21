US home sales rise 1.4 percent, snap 6-month losing streak

The median U.S. house price rose 3.8 percent from a year ago to $255,400. The inventory of homes for sale was 1.85 million, down from September but up 2.8 percent from a year ago. Low inventories have pushed prices higher and kept some buyers out of the market. Rising inventories will likely curb price increases and allow "for much more manageable, less frenzied buying conditions," Yun said.