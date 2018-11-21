St. Martin advances to Championship, Gulfport to play for third in Invitational

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - St. Martin got off to a fast start against Baldwin County in the final game of Day two of the yellow jackets Joe Barlow Thanksgiving Invitational and that was enough to secure the 55-39 victory.
Gulfport took on McGill Toolen prior to the St. Martin-Baldwin matchup. The Admirals and yellow jackets went back-and-forth down the stretch, but McGill Toolen was able to squeeze one out, winning 50-47.
St. Martin and McGill Toolen will now square off in Wednesday’s championship game at 5:30 p.m. and Gulfport will take on Baldwin County in the third place game at 4 p.m.
