Rally pushes for high voter turnout, voting rights

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Advocates for voter rights are pushing everyone to get out next week during Mississippi’s midterm runoffs.
In an effort to educate people and push for more voters to head to the polls, the Mississippi Poor People’s Campaign gathered Tuesday at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Biloxi. The group is part of a larger, national movement that pushes for voter’s rights throughout the country.
With so many attention on the polls and elections across the country, members of the group say it’s more important than ever to educate voters on their rights.
“We’re concerned with policies that affect the poor and voter suppression in the South,” said Danielle Holmes with the Mississippi Poor People’s Campaign. “So we’re encouraging all voters to go out and vote in their best interest so we can change some of the bad policies that exist in Mississippi.”
A long-time champion of voting rights, Rev. Dr. William Barber II led Tuesday night’s rally. Barber is well-known throughout the country, rising to prominence as the architect of the Moral Mondays Movement in North Carolina.
The Poor People’s Campaign is a national movement with branches across the country, including in the Magnolia State. The organization will host another rally on Nov. 21 in Hattiesburg at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church.
The runoff election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 27. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Among the candidates facing off in the runoff are Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democrat Mike Espy, who are vying for a state Senate seat in a showdown that has shined a national spotlight on Mississippi.
To read more about the Poor People’s Campaign, check out their website HERE.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.