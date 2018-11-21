Playing for Ole Miss a “dream come true” for two Coast athletes

“We were both on kickoff, I believe we were playing the University of Louisiana Monroe," Fountain said. "I said to (Wells) down on the sidelines, I was like man, we used to do this on the video game, and now we’re actually living it in real life! That’s really a blessing. KeShun and I left high school with no offers, and now we’re just blessed to be able to play for our dream school and play in the SEC.”