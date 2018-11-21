Pascagoula church gives free turkeys and all the fixins to 25 families

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - Gethsemane Institutional Church of God in Christ held its 15th annual turkey giveaway Tuesday night.
Twenty-five were pre-selected for the giveaway on Facebook. They received turkey, stuffing, macaroni and cheese, green beans, corn, sweet peas, cornbread mix, potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce, coke and sprite, cake mix and icing.
The giveaway is the brainchild of Pastor Kippy Paige Sr. When it first started, the church just gave away turkeys. The past three years, church members say they’ve been able to supply all the sides.
It’s partly through donations that the church is able to do the giveaway. If you’d like to donate, visit the church’s Facebook page. Church members say they see a few of the same faces every single year.
Gethsemane Institutional Church of God in Christ will hold a similar giveaway for Christmas.
