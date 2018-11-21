Victim identified in fatal Long Beach wreck

LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) - One person is dead after a wreck on 28th Street in Long Beach Wednesday morning.
Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove identified the victim as Tai Xuan Vo, 50, of Long Beach.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison County Fire Service and Long Beach Fire Department responded.
Officials said a truck left the road, ran into a ditch and hit a culvert.
One person was taken to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, but the victims died from injuries sustained in the crash.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this incident.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.