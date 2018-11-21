Manhunt underway for man who stole MHP patrol car during arrest

MENDENHALL, MS (WLBT) - A manhunt is underway for a man who stole an MHP patrol car then stole another car in Mendenhall.
According to MHP, they conducted a traffic stop at US49 in Simpson County. During the traffic stop, 29-year-old Sean Patrick Sharp was taken into custody. While in custody, Sharp managed to take possession of an MHP patrol car, leading to a chase.
According to MHP, the suspect made it to a home and stole another car.
There is now a manhunt for the man in the area of MS-13 and MS-149 in Mendenhall.
