Manhunt underway for man who stole MHP patrol car during arrest

While in custody, Sharp managed to take possession of an MHP patrol car, leading to a chase.

Sean Patrick wanted by MHP; Source: MHP
By Morgan Howard | November 21, 2018 at 9:41 AM CST - Updated November 21 at 11:35 AM

MENDENHALL, MS (WLBT) - A manhunt is underway for a man who stole an MHP patrol car then stole another car in Mendenhall.

According to MHP, they conducted a traffic stop at US49 in Simpson County. During the traffic stop, 29-year-old Sean Patrick Sharp was taken into custody. While in custody, Sharp managed to take possession of an MHP patrol car, leading to a chase.

According to MHP, the suspect made it to a home and stole another car.

There is now a manhunt for the man in the area of MS-13 and MS-149 in Mendenhall.

