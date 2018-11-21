Man involved in gunfire with police in downtown Gulfport identified by attorney

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Twenty-eight-year-old Anthony Moody is recovering in Memorial Hospital after Moody suffered several gunshot wounds, according to his attorney. Moody has been identified as the man involved in a shooting with police in downtown Gulfport Monday afternoon.
Moody’s Attorney Michael Crosby said Moody remains in the hospital and has a shattered arm bone after he was shot in the arm and abdomen from his back.
Crosby says someone at the pawn shot at him, but it’s unclear if it was a pawn shop employee, police or both who actually shot him.
Crosby said Moody suffers from mental illness, and things aren’t adding up surrounding the incident. He described Moody as having a “sweet nature, child-like disposition”.
“Robbery is extremely inconsistent with his nature and disposition. There are numerous inconsistencies in the various accounts of the incident," Crosby said.
Crosby says police are not allowing him to see Moody due to his medical condition and have not told him the charges against his client.
“As an attorney, it’s extremely frustrating to be denied access to my client,“ he said.
Crosby says he can’t even confirm if his client had a weapon.
“The police were searching for bullets and evidence, and I have not confirmed for a fact that he even had a weapon. And the weapon he’s alleged to have stolen would have had a lock on it according to the information I’ve been given,” he explained.
The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m.
Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania says around 4 p.m. officers received a complaint of a disturbance at a downtown library.
“A description was given out to the officers. As officers were responding to the area, they observed an individual fitting that description entering the pawn shop right here. The individual exited quickly out of the pawn shop. The individual was armed, and officers engaged him in gun fire,” said Chief Papania.
Witnesses told WLOX News Now that someone attempted to rob the pawn shop at the corner of 21st Street and Highway 49, but that hasn’t been confirmed by investigators.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.