Limit the table foods you feed your pets on Thanksgiving

MOSS POINT/ESCATAWPA, MS (WLOX) - You may be tempted to give your furry family members a taste of your delicious Thanksgiving meal this year. Vets say that’s not a good idea.
“You want to avoid anything that’s really greasy, really fatty. Avoid foods with a lot of spices or seasonings in them because that can definitely cause some upset stomach issues for your babies. Raisins, onions. Both of those are very toxic to pets,” said Dr. Kimberly Pearson at Escatawpa Animal Clinic.
Pearson said plain sweet potatoes and carrots are okay. Be mindful of the sweeteners in those foods.
“One thing that owners probably don’t know about is an artificial sweetener that’s called xylitol. So that can cause liver damage and kidney damage, so be very careful about any baked goods that may have some xylitol in it," she said.
Another sweet treat to be mindful of is bakers chocolate.
“Bakers chocolate is probably the worst one that they can get in to. That can cause some issues like seizures, tremors, hyperactivity, upset stomach. Milk chocolate is not as bad, so if they get into that it’s not as big of an emergency as if they get into dark chocolate or bakers chocolate," Pearson said
What did Pearson say about the turkey?
“Turkey is okay as long as it doesn’t have any seasonings or flavoring in it. If you’re going to give turkey, kind of stick with the leaner parts of it. Avoid anything that’s got a lot of fat in it," she said.
If you do want to include your pet on Thanksgiving, Pearson suggested buying Thanksgiving-type animal treats, or you could bake your own. Click here for a few recipes.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.