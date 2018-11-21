Humane Society waives all adoption fees to encourage holiday adoptions

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - The Humane Society of South Mississippi (HSSM) is waiving all adoptions fees on all cats and dogs for Black Friday, November 23 and Saturday, November 24. All buyers pay is $6 for the engraved ID tag for for the new furry friend.
The animal shelter is currently over capacity with 387 animals at the shelter.
All HSSM adoptions come with already sprayed or neutered pets. Pets are up-to-date on all vaccinations, micro-chipped, and will receive a free vet visit, free bag of food, and 30 days of free pet health insurance.
Visit here for a full listing of adoptable pets at the shelter.
