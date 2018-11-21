How to make sure Thanksgiving cooking doesn’t become a Thanksgiving fire

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Thanksgiving is usually a time for families and friends to come together and remind themselves of all they have to be thankful for. Fire fighters with the Biloxi Fire Department want to remind everyone of safety tips that could prevent a peaceful time from turning into a nightmare.
More cooking can also mean more fires. The National Fire Prevention Association says cooking is the most common cause of house fires, and house fires are four times more likely to occur on Thanksgiving Day than any other day of the year.
“Practicing safe cooking behavior is important,” Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney said. “Exercising caution at all times in the kitchen can help reduce the risk of a kitchen fire.”
Experts say cooking equipment left unattended is a leading cause of those house fires.
“People get busy, get interrupted while in the kitchen, and they just walk away, many times for some small distraction that turns into a major problem,” Boney said. “Never leave a stove unattended.”
Doing simple tasks such as answering the door for guests or visitors and leaving equipment-in-use can have severe consequences.
Fire officials say to make sure that someone is always in the kitchen monitoring the cooking. Do not leave items on or in your oven to simmer, bake, roast or boil while you are away from home. Turn the stove off.
Officials even had advice for deep frying a turkey.
“Never fry a turkey under a carport or structure,” Biloxi Assistant Fire Chief Mark Dronet said. “Make sure that when frying a turkey, it is done at least 10 feet away from any structure.” Dronet also says to make sure that the turkey is completely thawed and dry, and turn the burner off before placing the turkey in the hot oil.
But a major component of fire safety is just being prepared and don’t be afraid to call law enforcement.
“If you get uncomfortable with something and see a flame, call 911. We can put it out safely and cause less damage,” Boney advised.
Safety tips from the Biloxi Fire Department:
- Keep and eye on what you fry.
- Stand by your pan.
- If you see any smoke or the grease starts to boil, turn the burner off.
- Wear short sleeves or roll sleeves up.
- Keep cooking area clean and free of anything that may catch on fire such as oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packing and towels.
- Turn pot handles toward the back of the stove.
- Keep a pan lid on baking sheet nearby and use it to cover the pan if it catches on fire.
- Have a working smoke alarm and fire extinguisher nearby.
