Gulf Coast suffer first loss of 2018 to Jaguars

PERKINSTON, MS (MGCCC) - Southern-Shreveport scored the last 10 points of the game to defeat Mississippi Gulf Coast 65-63 Tuesday in the final game of the MGCCC Thanksgiving Classic.
It was the first loss of the year for the Bulldogs (4-1), who will be off until traveling to Hattiesburg to play the William Carey JV on Nov. 27.
Tafari Simms (Fr., Hamilton, Ontario/Lincoln Prep) had 16 points to lead Gulf Coast, with DaJuan Moorer (So., Pensacola, Fla./Pensacola Catholic) adding 12.
The Bulldogs were up 63-55 with 1:45 to play before Tybren Wimberly hit a 3-pointer and was fouled. He converted and made a longer 3 with 61 seconds to play to make it 63-62. Shreveport pounded the boards on its next possession before Jervondric Simmons put back the go-ahead bucket.
Moorer was called for a charge with 7.0 seconds left, and Shreveport made one free throw for a 65-63 cushion. Mykah Brown (Fr., Petal /Petal) missed a drive at the buzzer that would have won it for the Bulldogs.
Gulf Coast led 29-21 with six minutes left in the first half before Shreveport scored 11 straight and went to the locker room with a 32-31 lead.