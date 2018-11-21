Gas leak at Keesler AFB repaired after some buildings were evacuated

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Several buildings at Keesler Air Force Base were evacuated Wednesday morning after a gas leak was discovered. Officials on base tell us the gas leak is now repaired.
According to Capt. David Murphy, an external gas pipe leaked around the intersection of Larcher Boulevard and Meadows Drive but he doesn’t yet know what caused the leak.
The Shoppette has re-opened but McBride Commons and Keesler Federal Credit Union buildings are still closed. Murphy said no injuries have been reported.
