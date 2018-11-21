Coast soup kitchens make sure everyone enjoys Thanksgiving meals

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The Lord is My Help soup kitchen in Ocean Springs is celebrating an early Thanksgiving this year.
“I did your traditional Thanksgiving Dinner. I did your roast turkey, your dressing, candied sweet potatoes and apples," said kitchen manager Jill Leggett.
She sees cooking for the hungry as her way of communicating her passion for helping others. As she feeds those looking for a meal during the holidays, Jill hopes one message is understood.
She explained, “People need to understand how much they’re loved, just how much they’re loved. And it comes out in my food.”
The non-profit will be closed on the holiday, so volunteers came out to make sure meals were still served. The Lord is My Help served more than 200 meals in one day, with 160 being delivered via meals on wheels. Earlier in the week, volunteers passed out 150 baskets filled with everything need to make a Thanksgiving meal.
“Since our mission is to feed people, it’s fitting for families to be able to go home and have thanksgiving,” said Barbara Ruddiman, the general manager.
Things are just as busy at Loaves and Fishes in Biloxi. Pre-holiday prep included organizing donations in the supply room. Kitchen manager Abe Smith gave instructions on how to stock food to a group of volunteers.
“I have to show them and teach them the way we do it, the process to go from freezer to thawed out to cook," he said.
The soup kitchen is expecting more than 200 people to come in on Thanksgiving Day. Many who go to the soup kitchen for lunch regularly say it’s a reliable place to find food on any given day.
“It’s the only place to come for me. I’m homeless, in the street, and it’ll be a good dinner," said Abe Smith.
Now, the volunteers who stepped up to serve on Thanksgiving are tasked with making sure dinner is a success.
